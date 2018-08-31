CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters on Friday afternoon were responding to a 20-acre vegetation fire in Concord that is on Tesoro Refinery property, according to authorities.

Officials from Contra Costa Fire confirmed that units had arrived at the location of the vegetation fire on Solano Way, but firefighters were having some difficulty access the property.

The fire is burning on land owned by the Tesoro Refinery.

This is a developing story. CBS SF will provide additional details as information becomes available.