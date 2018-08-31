SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — For the second time in less than a week, a band of grab-and-dash robbers have raced through a Bay Area Apple store, snatching electronic devices from sales displays and dashing out the door.
Santa Rosa police said the incident captured on surveillance video took place at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The theft was similar to several Apple store thefts throughout Northern California — the robbers wear hoodies and are in the store for less than 4 minutes.
If anyone witnessed this theft, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Property Crimes Investigative team at (707) 543-3575. We are looking for cell phone videos, photographs or any other information leading the identification of these thieves.
On Saturday, a gang of four suspects raced through a Walnut Creek Apple Store, ripping several IPhones and laptop computers from security tethers and racing out the doors.
Walnut Creek police released surveillance photos of the suspects, showing them snatching up the electronic gear as shocked customers looked on. The incident took place at the Apple store in Broadway Plaza around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said the suspects fled the scene in a black Mercedes SUV with California plates 5XRS835
They are described as black males, unknown age, and had sweatshirts on with the hoods up and cinched around their faces. There were no weapons involved, no injuries to customers and the dollar loss was approximately $30,000.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Officer Villa at 925-943-5899 ext. 7905
