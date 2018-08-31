By HOODLINE

Vegetarians, vegans and those looking to reduce their meat consumption have a new burger joint to check out. Located at 450 Rhode Island St. in Potrero Hill, the new arrival is called Next Level Burger.

The first San Francisco outpost of this West Coast chain is situated inside the Potrero Hill Whole Foods Market. It offers a variety of veggie burgers, including a signature patty made from mushrooms and quinoa, a gluten-free “beyond burger,” and a quinoa and black chia seed patty.

Vegetarian and vegan topping options include the Classic, with dill pickles, ketchup and yellow mustard; the All-American, with smoked tempeh bacon and cheddar; and the SoCal, with special sauce and avocado.

The menu also features veggie hot dogs, fries, tater tots, salads and soy or coconut shakes.

With 10 review on Yelp thus far, Next Level Burger currently has a four-star rating.

“Next Level’s savory meaty patty is my new favorite,” Yelper Kim P. said. “I ordered the one with special sauce and American-style cheese. It was so juicy and flavorful. Couldn’t even tell that the ‘cheese’ was vegan. My cousin tried the Beyond Burger and really enjoyed it too.”

Yelper Priyabka L. added, “I loved the trademark burger and the cookies and cream milkshake here. Even more wonderful was the warm welcome and amazing service.”

Swing on by to take a peek. Next Level Burger is now open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.