SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an incident aboard a San Francisco Municipal Railway light-rail car Thursday night, in which two men were recorded on video appearing to attack a Muni rider.

The incident, which has been circulating on social media, occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the N-Judah Muni line near Judah Street and 34th Avenue, police said.

In one of the two videos posted on Twitter, a man appears to be holding a male passenger in a headlock, as a female passengers yells, “He’s a kid!” Another passenger off-camera asks the man, “Over music? Leave him alone.”

In a second video, two men appear to be trying to push the male passenger down the steps of the train and off onto the street, as he pleads for them to stop.

According to police, they received several calls about the assault and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they were able to speak to two of the people involved, but were unable to locate a third person involved.

According to police, “both subjects admitted to being involved in a mutual physical altercation, but neither party chose to press charges.”

Police did not immediately clarify if the passenger seen being pushed off the light-rail car was a juvenile or whether he was injured.

Investigators have requested surveillance video from Muni officials in order to find out what may have happened prior to the videos. Anyone with information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.