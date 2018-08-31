SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was critically injured and a police officer also hurt in an apartment fire in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

A total of four people were injured in the fire at an apartment building at 48th Ave. and Cabrillo St. in the Outer Richmond neighborhood near Ocean Beach.

According to Tony Montoya, spokesman for the San Francisco Police Officers Association, a woman was trapped on the top floor of the three-story apartment building and two police officers at the scene went upstairs to save her. A witness said at the time flames were roaring at the apartment.

“While residents are jumping out of windows, an officer entered to effect a rescue and was immediately overtaken by smoke,” said Montoya.

The officer was injured and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters said the trapped woman was eventually rescued and was also taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

At least two more people were injured, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.