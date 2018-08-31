WATCH:Funeral Service For Soul Legend Aretha Franklin
Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, MLB, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The playoff-contending New York Yankees have acquired former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants for two prospects.

The teams announced the deal Friday, the last day for trades to be done for players to be eligible for the postseason. San Francisco is getting infielder Abiatal Avelino and right-hander Juan De Paula and is also sending cash to New York.

McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in his first season with the Giants. He was a five-time All-Star with Pittsburgh and the 2013 NL MVP.

The 31-year-old McCutchen has been the Giants’ regular right fielder. He could fill that spot for the Yankees, who have been missing slugger Aaron Judge since his wrist was broken by a pitch in late July.

New York has the second-best record in the majors and is 8 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston

The Giants also agreed to send the Yankees $1.2 million to cover just less than half of the more than $2.45 million remaining on McCutchen’s $14.75 million salary. McCutchen can file for free agency after the season.

