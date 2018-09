CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Crockett Saturday afternoon.

The quake was downgraded from 3.6 after review.

It happened at about 5:37 p.m. local time (PST).

The quake was centered about a mile NNW of Crockett, at a depth of about 5.53 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no reports in damage or injuries, according to the USGS.