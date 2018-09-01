After decades of prohibition, marijuana is finally legal in California. Yes, the same drug that put thousands of black people behind bars, literally destroying lives and communities, is now a legal, multi-billion dollar cash crop.

BR met up with a group of African American entrepreneurs that is getting in on California’s so-called green rush. They have teamed up with NBA star Lamar Odom to help push their product from the farm, to the streets.

It’s called Camp Green. For more information go to campgreeninc.com.