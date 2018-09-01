SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Fire Department reports that the cause of a fire which broke out Friday at an apartment building in the city’s Outer Richmond District was accidental.

One person was seriously injured when they jumped from the third floor of the building, and a dog was killed in the blaze, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:49 p.m. in a three-story, seven-unit building in the 800 block of 48th Avenue.

Police arrived at the building prior to the fire department and started rescuing people.

Arriving firefighters raised ladders and rescued three from the building’s windows, fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Five people were rescued and five people were injured in the blaze.

Ten people were displaced in the blaze and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and city employees.

