RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada say an apparent aircraft crash on Sunday afternoon has ignited a wildfire on a mountainside south of Reno.

The type of aircraft was not immediately known.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry says the fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the Slide Mountain area of the Mount Rose Wilderness.

Wildfire on the east side of Slide Mtn south of Reno this afternoon pic.twitter.com/IKfMnjpEg0 — Mike Dettinger (@mdettinger) September 2, 2018

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Washoe County sheriff’s officials began a rescue operation and that state and federal firefighters were also headed to the scene.

A Reno-Tahoe International Airport official says there was no immediate information about an inbound or outbound commercial aircraft being lost on radar.

Road closure: @WashoeSheriff has restricted Old U.S. 395 in north west Washoe Valley to residents only as a precaution while crews fight the #SlideFire – please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/D1ZBHhXlQp — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 2, 2018

He says the crash area near Bowers Mansion is popular for gliders and small recreational aircraft.

Officials say it is so steep that rescuers could not immediately get to the crash scene to reach possible survivors or identify the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration official Ian Gregor says the agency has no immediate information about the aircraft.

