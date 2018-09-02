OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A station agent was sucker punched by a man who was allegedly harassing female passengers outside of BART’s MacArthur station, requiring hospital treatment for a cheek laceration, authorities said.

BART officials reported the incident on Sunday which took place shortly before midnight Friday.

According to transit police, the station agent was flagged down by two women who reported a male was harassing them outside the station. As the agent approached the females, the suspect approached the agent from behind and sucker punched the agent, causing a 1 1/2″ laceration on his right cheek.

The agent was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but with negative results. Station video was requested, and the surrounding buildings were checked for possible additional video evidence.

The assault occurred at the most troubled of stations on the Bay-wide system. There were three stabbings at the station since July, one of those fatal.

A suspect is in custody for allegedly slashing another passenger’s hand during a fight on a train at the platform on Aug. 25th.

On July 22, two sisters were stabbed at the station; one of them died. A suspect was arrested a short time later.

On Aug. 3, two men were slashed with a box cutter on a Richmond-bound train, and the ensuing fight spilled from the train onto the MacArthur station platform. A suspect was subsequently arrested.