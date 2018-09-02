SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday.

This alert is in addition to the ongoing air quality advisory in the Bay Area for smoke resulting from wildfires.



Continued smoke from the Northern California wildfires, along with pollution from cars, prompted officials to issue the 11th alert for smog this year. Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy around the region on Monday.



If the smell of smoke is present, residents should remain indoors, if possible, the agency warned.



The district is also urging residents to avoid driving Monday.



“Help protect the health of the Bay Area residents by carpooling and taking transit every day to reduce transportation-related smog,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district, in a news release.



The alerts are issued when ozone pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs, and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

It is particularly harmful to young children.



Real time air quality readings can be found at the Bay Area Air Quality Management website.

