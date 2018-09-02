CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Two men who allegedly stole a U-Haul van and led police on a high-speed chase were captured early Sunday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase ended when suspects in the U-Haul collided with another vehicle on Steven Creek Boulevard and Wolfe Road.

At around 4 a.m., Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm at a Gamestop in the area. After arriving, they spotted a van that officers said appeared suspicious.

When officers tried to stop the van, the suspect drove away and deputies pursued the van, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said. It was during the pursuit that they learned the van was reported stolen out of San Jose.

The suspects were taken to the hospital to treat injuries that were not life threatening. After treatment, they will be transferred to the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, stealing a vehicle and felonious vehicular evasion, Glennon said.

The 65-year-old driver in the car that was hit by the van complained of some pain but no serious injuries, Glennon said.