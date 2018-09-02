MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled through Milpitas Sunday night, causing no reports of damages but being felt as far away as San Jose and Santa Clara, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:10 p.m. and had an epicenter 9 miles northeast of Milpitas along the Calaveras Fault.

In a report by the USGS’ Working Group on California Earthquake Probabilities, the southern end of the Calaveras Fault that runs near Morgan Hill, Salinas and Watsonville was given a 26 percent chance of a 6.0 quake.