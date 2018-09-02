MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly carjacked a vehicle Saturday night and shot at an off-duty Monterey Airport police officer.

Two men reportedly stole the victim’s car after hitting him in the face and pointing a gun at him in the area of Encina and Virgin avenues around 8:54 p.m., Monterey police said. The victim gave the suspects the keys to the vehicle and fled.

The suspects were in the car when they were confronted by the off-duty officer and exchanged fire. The officer was not hit. The suspects, who did not appear to be injured, ran away on Virgin Avenue toward Laguna Grande Park. They have not been found, police said.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males between 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 7 wearing blue jeans and dark-hooded sweatshirts. One of them was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Monterey police are investigating the suspected carjacking and attempted homicide of a police officer, and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and in the preliminary stages. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Investigations Division at (831) 646-3822 or, to remain anonymous, (831) 646-3840.

