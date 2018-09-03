EMIGRANT GAP (CBS/AP) — Authorities say homes and campgrounds are being evacuated because of a rapidly-growing wildfire in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department says the wildfire is spreading quickly in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap, which is about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Cal Fire officials tell the Sacramento Bee that they dispatched air tankers, a helicopter and strike crews to assist the U.S. Forest Service’s fire management team.

The helicopter is searching for a person believed to have been left behind near the origin of the so-called North Fire. The wildfire was less than one square mile but was spreading quickly.

Winds have played a role in whipping up wildfires but the National Weather Service expects winds to remain light in the region.

Authorities say traffic on Interstate 80 is quite heavy and they’re urging travelers to avoid the area of Emigrant Gap.

The campgrounds are located along Texas Hill Road.

North Fork Campground is 78 miles northeast of Sacramento in Tahoe National Forest.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report