  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatality, Freeway, traffic

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — All lanes of the connector from southbound Interstate Highway 680 to westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin have been shut down following a fatality, the California Highway Patrol said.

A person jumped out of an ambulance and was hit by another vehicle at 7:28 a.m. on the connector ramp, according to the CHP. A Sig-alert has been called and the coroner has been summoned to the scene, according to the CHP.

There is no estimate as to when the lanes might open.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s