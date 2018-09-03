DUBLIN (CBS SF) — All lanes of the connector from southbound Interstate Highway 680 to westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin have been shut down following a fatality, the California Highway Patrol said.

A person jumped out of an ambulance and was hit by another vehicle at 7:28 a.m. on the connector ramp, according to the CHP. A Sig-alert has been called and the coroner has been summoned to the scene, according to the CHP.



There is no estimate as to when the lanes might open.