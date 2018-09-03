RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — One-way traffic controls will be in place part of Tuesday morning and early afternoon on the Rio Vista Bridge between Solano and Sacramento counties, Caltrans officials said.

The one-way controls will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. on the bridge, which is part of state Highway 12, as mechanical parts are transported to the bridge.

Later Tuesday, the bridge will be closed to motorists so it can be manually raised to allow large ships to pass. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes such as highways 4 and 160 and parts of Interstate 80 and I-680.

Current truck restrictions apply with California legal trucks having a kingpin-to-rear-axle over 30 feet not recommended on Highway 160, according to Caltrans.

The problems with the bridge started Aug. 9 when the mechanism that raises and lowers it was damaged. The damaged motor gearbox has been sent to the manufacturer to be repaired but, until then, the bridge will be raised and lowered manually.

The bridge will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

