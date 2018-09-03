SAN JOSE (KPIX) — They are postcards from our past, written in neon letters — mid-century signposts that now point to buildings that are gone or to businesses that are dead, dying or derelict.

“They’re treasures. You want to preserve them,” said San Jose resident Bridget McKay.

McKay wants to save beloved signs like the dancing pig in downtown San Jose which is now within the footprint of the planned Google mega-campus. And there’s the three-story Century Theater marquee near Valley Fair.

Recently, preservationists turned their attention to the old Orchard Supply sign after that hardware store chain suddenly announced last week it was closing its doors in November.

“Progress doesn’t necessary mean forgetting the past or removing all elements of it,” said Brian Grayson.

Grayson is executive director of the Preservation Action Council of San Jose and he’s fighting to make sure these signs don’t share the fate of the businesses they advertised, discarded and little-remembered.

It’s fair to ask if preservationists are perhaps overstating the case for the historic significance of these signs. When businesses fail shouldn’t the signs advertising them fade away as well?

“I think they should absolutely be preserved,” opined San Jose resident Terry Medeiro. “It’s a part of San Jose. These companies started here.”

Even future-focused tech leaders in the future-focused Silicon Valley are on board.

“Joint venture Silicon Valley ceo russ hancock: “We can be looking to the future and we can be honoring our past and both things are happening here in Silicon Valley,” said Russ Hancock, CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

All of the signs are aging but they’re championed by people convinced that — while they have outlasted the businesses they once served — they have not yet outlived their usefulness.

The goal is to have them out on public display — lit and operating and animated — so people can see them and enjoy them,” Grayson said.