SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Six Bay Area medical professionals have been indicted for an alleged kickback scheme in which three paid and three received kickbacks for healthcare referrals, United States Attorney Alex Tse announced Thursday.

Three doctors, identified as Abdelsalam Mogasbe, 51, of San Jose, Jaime Cortes, 52, of Vacaville, and James Nickolopous, 70, of San Leandro, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to pay and received remuneration for the referral of Medicare benefits and were each charged with three counts of receipt of remuneration for referral of a Medicare patient, prosecutors said.

Three employees of Medics Choice Home Health Inc., identified as Felina Roque, 62, of Sunnyvale, Loreta Dario, 57, of Hayward, and Lorena Gerisomav, 40, of Vacaville, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to pay and receive remuneration for the referral of Medicare benefits, according to prosecutors.

Rogue is also accused of obstructing an investigation into Medics Choice Home Health Inc. by threatening former employees who were voluntarily interviewed by FBI agents. Rogue was additionally charged with one count of obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

Medics Choice Home Health Inc. is a home health care agency based in Milpitas.

The indictment was filed on Aug. 16 and alleges that between April 2013 and May 2017, the doctors conspired to receive kickbacks and received kickbacks in exchange for referring Medicare patients to the clinic.

