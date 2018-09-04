By Dave Pehling

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Three of stoner/doom metal’s leading lights team up for a West Coast tour that kicks off in Sacramento on Thursday when Oregon-based trio YOB shares the stage at Harlow’s with SF heavyweights Acid King and rising Sacto act CHRCH. The tour moves on to Santa Cruz for a second show Friday at the Catalyst.

Best known as the leader and principle songwriter for Northwestern doom-metal legends YOB, guitarist/singer Mike Scheidt is a prolific musician who has been adding more and more diverse projects to his resume in recent years.

YOB has rightfully risen to become one of the most respected bands in the metal underground since being founded by the Eugene, OR-based Scheidt in 1996. Mixing in elements of droning psychedelia and progressive rock with his monolithic, Sabbath-influenced guitar riffs and intricate songs that usually stretch beyond the ten-minute mark, the epic tunes heard on such classic YOB efforts as Catharsis and The Unreal Never Lived show off the talents of a restless artist who has always pushed the boundaries of metal.

While YOB would split up in the mid-2000s much to the dismay of their fans, Scheidt would convene a new trio under the name Middian that explored a still heavy sound at decidedly faster tempos on their single album, Age Eternal. Eventually, the guitarist would reform YOB in 2008 with drummer Travis Foster (who had already played with the band for a couple of years prior to the split) and new bassist Aaron Rieseberg. In the decade since, Scheidt has produced some of his most indelible work with the band.

The Profound Lore imprint released The Great Cessation and Atma to wide praise, but it was the band’s first disc for Neurot Recordings (the label founded by Bay Area experimental metal heroes Neurosis) in fall of 2014 entitled Clearing the Path to Ascend that brought the group a new level of critical adulation. Drawing on a wider sonic palette inspired in part by his more acoustically oriented 2012 solo album Stay Awake for Thrill Jockey Records, Clearing the Path to Ascend was praised by many as YOB’s most cohesive and powerful recording to date. Named the best metal album of 2014 by Rolling Stone and appearing on numerous year-ending “best of” lists, the four-song, hour plus collection delivered some of the most emotionally charged and evocative music of Scheidt’s career without sacrificing an iota of YOB’s trademark heft.

Scheidt also teamed with noted Bay Area guitarist John Cobbett (Hammers of Misfortune, Ludicra) as part of Bay Area metal band VHOL, who issued their ambitious 2015 sophomore album for Profound Lore, Deeper Than Sky, that garnered widespread critical acclaim for it’s eclectic mix of prog-metal and thrash. Last year Scheidt had a serious health scare after being diagnosed with the intestinal disorder diverticulitus. A sudden attack in January led to emergency surgery that saved the singer’s life, but slowed work on the next YOB album as he concentrated on recovery.

Invigorated by his brush with death and return to good health, Scheidt eventually emerged with some of his most triumphant songs yet. Released in June on Relapse Records, Our Raw Heart opens with the majestic, uplifting anthem “Ablaze” and proceeds to deliver a mix of the songwriter’s most intensely emotional and gorgeous tunes (“Beauty in Falling Leaves” and the soaring title track) balanced by his trademark chugging riffs (“The Screen” and the snarling crusher “Original Face”) over the course of nearly 75 minutes.

YOB brings the new material out on the road for this potent traveling three-band doom summit that also features SF veterans Acid King. With a history that dates back to just after the early rise of such iconic stoner rock bands as Kyuss, Monster Magnet and the Bay Area’s own Sleep, down-tuned drone merchants Acid King have been punishing eardrums for a quarter century.

Formed in 1993 by lead singer and guitarist Lori S., drummer Joey Osborne and bassist Peter Lucas (the first in a long string of rotating bass players), the power trio became one of the stalwarts of the San Francisco metal scene. Recording an EP and its debut album for the Sympathy for the Record Industry label, Acid King moved on to Frank Kozik’s local Man’s Ruin imprint later in the decade.

The band would refine its lumbering, hypnotic riff magic to new heights on the rumbling 1999 opus Busse Woods and their 2005 follow-up III for Small Stone Records. Acid King would go on hiatus for a time following that release, but invitations to perform at European festivals prodded the band back into activity. With Scorched Earth Policy guitarist Mark Lamb joining the band as bass player in 2007, the trio began playing regular local shows and eventually got together material for its most recent album.

In 2015, Acid King issued what may be the band’s crowning achievement with the trio’s first new album in a decade. Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere on Svart Records adds psychedelic atmospheres to the band’s signature monolithic riffs. Songs like “Silent Pictures” and “Coming Down from Outer Space” take the listener on an interstellar journey unlike anything Acid King has produced in the past. While the trio would go through a seismic change the following year when both Osborne (the only person to hold down the drum stool in the band’s history) and Lamb departed from Acid King after an extensive tour for the album.

Lori S. would tap old friend Rafa Martinez (drummer for sludge-metal duo Black Cobra who had already put in a few years as bassist for Acid King during the 2000s) and Hornss drummer Bil Bowman (ex Zodiac Killers, blackQueen) to fill out the trio, keeping the band a regular attraction on the metal festival circuit. Opening band CHRCH has been crafting it’s long-form, funereal doom epics in Sacramento since first coming together five years ago. Spotlighting the contrast between singer Eva Rose’s alternately howling and haunting vocals and the band’s spare, rumbling riffs, CHRCH released it’s celebrated second album Light Will Consume Us All on Neurot Recordings earlier this year. Following the tour opener at Harlow’s Thursday, the three-band bill moves south to Santa Cruz Friday night to take over the Catalyst Atrium.

YOB with Acid King and CHRCH

Thursday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. $18-$20

Harlow’s

Friday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m. $18-$22

The Catalyst Atrium