  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:All-Electric SUV, Automobiles, Luxury SUV, Mercedes-Benz, Model X, Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an all-electric SUV that it plans to start producing next year in Germany, the latest to challenge Tesla in the luxury electric car market.

Daimler AG’s luxury brand showed off its EQC sport utility crossover at an event outside Stockholm. It’s seen as a rival to Tesla’s Model X.

It also comes as Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV and Volkswagen’s luxury arm Audi is due later this month to unveil its e-tron in San Francisco.

Tesla’s stock, meanwhile, slumped more than 4 percent Tuesday after a Goldman Sachs analyst said he expects the company to face rising competition while its spending is likely to increase.

Goldman analyst David Tamberrino sees the stock falling to $210 in six months. It closed Tuesday at $288.95.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s