AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A group of students were attacked near American Canyon High School Wednesday, triggering a lockdown of the school and sending several students to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

American Canyon Middle School sent a tweet out to parents saying: “Today, near American Canyon High School, a group of students was attacked and some students were injured. The incident is over, and if you have not heard from the school, your students is not involved…All the parents of the students who were injured have been notified.”

School officials did not respond to calls for additional information.

The high school was placed on lock down at 12:30 p.m. and it was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

The Napa Valley Register reported that police and medical units were called to the area on reports of young victims on Newell Drive, Shenandoah Drive and Silver Oak Trail.

Several patients were going Code 2 to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, the paper reported. Another patient was going to Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. It was not clear if the students injured were from the high school or the middle school.

“There was no incident on the American Canyon High School campus,” said Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. “It was near the campus, so the campus was locked down as a precautionary safety measure.”