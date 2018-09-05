RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond’s Hilltop Mall was closed Wednesday evening after four suspects fled inside, police said.

About 5 p.m. a county task force identified a couple of wanted suspects who were in a vehicle, Richmond police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.

The task force notified Richmond police because the suspects were heading into Richmond.

A short chase ensued and four people exited the vehicle in the Hilltop Mall area and went into the mall at 2200 Hilltop Mall Road.

Stonebraker said two persons were armed with guns and discarded the guns in the mall.

Police arrested three of the four people. The mall was closed for about an hour and the guns were recovered.

Stonebraker said no shots were fired.

