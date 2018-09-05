SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The president of Presentation High School in San Jose has stepped down amid community allegations that she did not do enough to prevent sexual abuse and harassment at the private, all-girls Catholic school.

Mary Miller announced her resignation in a statement this afternoon, saying the allegations had become too much of a distraction to the school’s mission and brought negative press.

“It is my sincere hope that my absence will bring some peace and allow the staff and new administration to focus on the success and well-being of our students — which is our common goal,” Miller said in the statement. “We cannot change the past, but we can and must dedicate ourselves to the future.”

Miller attended the school as a student before serving as a teacher, principal for 25 years and president, according to school officials, who will now begin the hiring process to replace her.

The newly elected chairperson of the Presentation Board of Directors, Sister Pam Chiesa, said Miller has been embroiled in the controversy over reporting of sexual misconduct at the school, but said she has also been a role model to several students.

“Mary has been an inspiration to many young women and helped guide them successfully in their lives and careers,” Chiesa said in the statement. “Now is the time to refocus on our mission and begin healing our community.”

Back in March, the group MakePresSafe said that a parent came forward claiming that Presentation High refused to report allegations against instructor Jeffrey Hicks to law enforcement, allowing him to finish the 2003-2004 school year and teach the following summer before departing.

Hicks was hired as a science and sex education teacher at Stanbridge Academy in San Mateo, a school for students with learning disabilities, with no problem because of his clean record, according to Make Pres Safe.

The group said that the reports they have read indicate Hicks was placed on leave from Stanbridge Academy for exchanging Facebook messages with a student about masturbation. The head of the school also found a CD on Hicks’ desk containing pornographic content.

MakePresSafe said that consequently Hicks was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail for keeping child pornography at work and exchanging inappropriate messages with a 14 year old. He is now a registered sex offender.

“The breaking of mandated reporting laws has greater consequences than just putting Pres girls at risk,” alumnus Cheryl Hodgin Marshall said in a statement. “It has the potential to put all children in our community at risk. Teachers quietly moving on to new schools to re-offend is more than unacceptable, it’s downright immoral.”

MakePresSafe went on to say in their news release that Hicks’ complaint, along with the allegations against four other teachers “on or around this time period,” resulted in three teachers quitting.

At the time, Miller told staff that all complaints were to go to counseling and then to her, according to the coalition’s statement. They allege that she also did not encourage direct reporting to law enforcement or Child Protective Services as law requires.

Lastly, one former student and one former teacher both stated that at the beginning of Hicks’ last school year, Miller hosted an assembly that she used to lecture students about how gossip was blurring the image of the all-girls school.

In response to the March accusations, Presentation High spokesman Sam Singer said he found it curious that MakePresSafe had not only sent out an email hours after the one the school sent out announcing record fundraising but also that the parent that came forward was not named or directly quoted.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.