SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are asking for help from the public in identifying and locating three attempted murder suspects who were caught on camera at a restaurant where a shooting took place in early August.

The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the attempted murder suspects shown in surveillance video obtained from La Victoria Taqueria located at 5015 Almaden Expressway.

On Thursday, August 9, at approximately 10:16 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to a multiple calls of a shooting at La Victoria Taqueria. Arriving officers found three adult male victims outside the restaurant suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation revealed the victims and two adult male suspects were inside the restaurant when they became involved in an argument.

The group walked outside with suspect #1 being the last person to exit. That suspect produced a handgun and shot the three victims. During the shooting, multiple bystanders were nearby including a small child who was standing next to suspect #1.

Police offered the below descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect #1: A Hispanic male, 20-30 years-old, 5’ 5” – 5’ 7” tall, 165-185 lbs.

Suspect #2: A Hispanic male, 20-30 years-old, 5’ 9” – 6’ 0” tall, 195-215 lbs.

Suspect #3: A Hispanic female, 18-25 years-old, 5′ 3″ – 5′ 5″ tall, 145-165 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Jantz of the San Jose Police Department’s Gang Investigations Unit at 408-277-3835.