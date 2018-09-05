WATCH:Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police Wednesday were searching for a two-year-old girl who was believed to have been taken from her home by a family member after an early morning incident.

Investigators said little Shantelli Corrales, a two-year-old Hispanic girl, was last seen in the area of area of Orville Drive and Yeager Street at the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police would not say what the incident was but do believe she was “taken by a family member” involved in it.

Corrales has short black hair and brown eyes.

“We do not believe Shantelli is in immediate danger,” Santa Rosa police said in a news release. “But we need to find her to check her welfare and safety. We are hopeful Shantelli is with relatives, however, we need to confirm her whereabouts.”

If you see Shantelli or have information on her whereabouts, please call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 or call the tip line at 707-543-4040.

