A man holds a pint of Guinness. (Jason Alden via Getty Images

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill he says would have given an unfair advantage to large beer manufacturers.

The bill would have let beer makers give up to five cases of free glassware to bars or other beer retailers.

Brown writes in his veto message that the bill could have disadvantaged small breweries that can’t afford free glasses the same way large ones can.

AB2573 was written by Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low of Campbell. A spokeswoman says Low was available to comment.

