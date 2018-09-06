  • KPIX 5On Air

CINCINNATI (CBS SF/AP) — Mayor John Cranley said it was “horrific” scene inside a downtown Cincinnati bank building where four people were killed including the gunman.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and that it was a “horrific” scene.

