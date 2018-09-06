HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of \"The Last Movie Star\" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS News) — Burt Reynolds, the star of movies like “Boogie Nights” and “Deliverance,” has died at 82, his publicist Jeffrey Lane confirmed to CBS News.

He reportedly died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida.

The veteran actor starred in such iconic ’70s films as “Deliverance,” “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” becoming one of the biggest sex symbols and box office draws of the decade.

The actor, director and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936, and played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.

He launched his acting career with TV shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August,” but his breakout film role was in “Deliverance” in 1972. He was Hollywood’s top-grossing star each year from 1978 through 1982, during which he starred in the 1997 hit film “Smokey and the Bandit” with Sally Field.

Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of porn director Jack Horner in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

