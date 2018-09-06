ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police investigating recent cases of annoying or molesting minors in the area of a school in Alameda arrested a man Wednesday and believe he may also be connected to recent attacks being investigated by East Bay Regional Park District police at a beach in the city.

Alameda police on Tuesday investigated two separate cases in the area of Will C. Wood Middle School on Grand Street in which the suspect was similarly described.

Police did not locate the suspect but assigned extra patrols of the area Wednesday morning, when school resource officers at Yorkshire Place and Camden Road contacted someone fitting the suspect description.

The male suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and was later identified as the suspect allegedly annoying or molesting minors.

East Bay Regional Park police said the suspect is also believed to be the same one that assaulted at least two female victims and propositioned many others recently at Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda.

The latest attack was reported Tuesday in the western area of the state beach, and other previous incidents were reported Saturday and in early August, park district police said.

Alameda police said the suspect, whose name is not yet being released, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, contacting a minor to commit a felony, and two counts of annoying or molesting a minor.

