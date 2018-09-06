SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing another teen girl in the chest with scissors as she walked out of a store on San Francisco’s Market Street on Wednesday evening, police said.

The stabbing was reported at about 5:05 p.m. in the area of Market and Fifth streets.

The 17-year-old victim was walking out of a store when the 14-year-old walked up and stabbed her, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The victim said she does not know the suspect, who was arrested following the stabbing. Her name was not released.

