Nevada Falls as seen from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, California.(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Israeli teenager visiting Yosemite National Park in California fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of an iconic waterfall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem was near the top of Nevada Falls when he fell.

Assistant coroner Andrea Stewart said Thursday the cause of the fall on Wednesday was not immediately known but it was considered an accident.

Nevada Falls is nearly 600 feet tall.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death and was coordinating with U.S. officials to transfer the teen’s body back to Israel.

Yosemite National Park officials did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

