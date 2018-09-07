SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — KPIX 5 reported Thursday about major delays for the BART extension in the South Bay; contractors put in used parts for crucial sections of the rail system.

KPIX 5 made several attempts to contact the three companies believed to be responsible for installing the faulty equipment. Late Friday afternoon, KPIX 5 received a joint statement from the companies:

“Aldridge/Rosendin is working closely with the VTA and has jointly developed a remediation plan. We are currently working with our subcontractor, HSQ, and the VTA to safely implement the plan.”

Illinois-based construction company Aldridge, which specializes in public infrastructure projects, partnered with San Jose-based Rosendin Electric on the BART extension. Rosendin Electric then hired HSQ Technology of Hayward.

Notably, the statement doesn’t say how or why the faulty equipment was installed in the first place. VTA is currently investigating the matter.

“The contract requires new parts. They need to go back and do it right because that’s what our riders and taxpayers deserve,” said VTA Chairman Sam Liccardo.

The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) said contractors installed 1,100 routers–crucial pieces of equipment linking rail lines, communications, computer and security systems–throughout the ten mile South Bay BART extension. The project was originally supposed to be finished in 2016.

KPIX 5 cameras were there when the very first trains were being tested in October of last year. At the time, service was expected to begin this summer.

But VTA said they discovered a problem when they tried to ensure the equipment was under warranty: they learned in June that their brand new rail line had been built, in part, with used equipment.

“There was evidence that the parts weren’t new. And that voided the warranty,” said VTA spokesperson Bernice Alaniz.

The delays affect phase one of the South Bay extension that will connect three stations: Warm Springs, Milpitas and Berryessa.

Right now, VTA is focused on replacing the faulty equipment, not the contractors. The BART extension project could now drag on until the end of 2019.

KPIX 5 asked if any employees had been let go so far.

“No, we’re really focusing on rectifying the situation and ensuring that the project is built,” said Alaniz.