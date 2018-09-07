SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — More than 1,000 firefighters waged war early Friday against a wildfire with flames as high as 300 feet that has turned a major freeway into a ghost town and burned through 25,500 acres of Northern California timberland.

The Delta Fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in a rural area and devoured timber and brush on both sides of Interstate 5 — damaging several big rigs and forcing the closure of the major north-south freeway between Mexico and Canada for much of the last three days.

Officials said a decision was expected later Friday on whether to reopen the highway but first authorities had to check the safety of the pavement and cut down burned trees next to the road – some of them 70 feet tall – that might be in danger of falling down.

Cal Fire spokesman Brandon Vacarro said about 280 homes were considered threatened by the fire and that an outbuilding and two mixed-use commercial and residential structures had been damaged.

By Friday morning, there was zero containment of the fire as it raged northward.

Patience was running thin at the Pilot Travel Center in the town of Weed, near the northern end of the closure. The truck stop’s facilities were stretched to their limits, cashier Jacob Chapman said Thursday afternoon. Parked big rigs lined the roads surrounding the facility.

“It’s been ridiculously congested. It’s been frantic,” Chapman said. “A lot of the truckers are upset. They’re just stuck, they can’t get through and they’re sick of waiting around…The general mood is just tired and upset. The truckers are exhausted and just want to get going. And the locals just want a break from the wildfires.”

Firefighters were also weary, moving from one major blaze to another, battling one of the last outbreaks of wildfires in California history.

“It’s been a long summer, it’s been a long fight,” a National Forest Service hot-shot firefighter said as he rested by a roadside in Placer County. “We have been everywhere from the Carr (which destroyed homes in Redding) to the Whaleback (in the Sierra near Susanville), to the Mendocino Complex and more here.”

So what keeps the firefighters motivated?

“I’ve been evacuated for fires myself,” the hot-shot firefighter said. “We know what it like to have to leave and come home hoping to have something there. We want to make sure these guys have something to come home to.”