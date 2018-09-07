SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies, family members and activists are searching for suspects who stabbed and killed a 28-year-old San Jose man on Sunday.

Deputies found Francisco Santos Jr. suffering from a stab wound to the chest at 1:37 a.m. in the area of Raymond Avenue and West San Carlos Street in unincorporated San Jose after initially responding to a report of a shooting.

Deputies said he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead about one hour later.

An investigation found that multiple possible suspects in a dark, full size GMC or Chevrolet truck were involved in the stabbing. The suspects are believed to be in their 20’s, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mothers Against Murder, a non-profit, is offering a $5,000 reward over the next 30 days for anyone with details leading to their arrest. Individuals can contact the sheriff’s office with information at (408) 808-4500.

Family members and friends have begun rallying to find the suspects with hashtag .JusticeForFrankie. Mothers Against Murder will join community members for a march Friday evening.

Erica Lee Rego, Santos’ mother, posted on Facebook Tuesday saying she was brokenhearted, but would fight to find her son’s killer. She said Santos was a father, a husband and her beloved son.

“I would have never thought in a million years, that I would be doing posts like this, all the posts that you see of me are of my family, which you ‘know’ mean the world to me,” Rego wrote, ” At this time my emotions are all over the place…But the strength that I have for my son is what’s keeping me going and fighting to catch these people.”

Rego and activists will begin the march at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Bascom Avenue and San Carlos Street. There will also be a car wash to raise money for Santos’ family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2270 Monterey Street in San Jose on Saturday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.