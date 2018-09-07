SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 1-alarm fire burned Friday afternoon at the ALCO Iron & Metal Company in San Leandro, Alameda County Fire Department officials said.

The officials reported the fire on Twitter at 3:58 p.m. The metals firm is located at the intersection of Davis Street and Doolittle Drive.

A shelter in place advisory was sent out by the Alameda County Fire Department due to the billowing black smoke for people within the area of Adams Avenue on the north, I-880 in the east, Williams Street on the south and San Francisco Bay in the west.

Shelter In Place Advisory for San Leandro: https://t.co/CJPo0Uhbkq — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 7, 2018

Residents and community members were advised to remain indoors and close doors and windows to prevent the harmful smoke from entering buildings.

San Leandro: Firefighters are battling a fire at ALCO Metals near the intersection of Davis Street & Doolittle. #SanLeandro pic.twitter.com/gjleYggKko — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 7, 2018

Fire officials reported that the fire was under control at 4:42 p.m. Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Alan Evans.

Two other fires have occurred at one or more of the firm’s locations in the past 18 months.

