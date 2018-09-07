Filed Under:Evacuation, Hazmat, Liquid Nitrogen, Pleasanton
Hazmat incident in Pleasanton after liquid nitrogen tank falls off truck (CBS)

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — A hazmat scare happened at a biotech firm in Pleasanton Friday afternoon prompted the evacuation of two buildings.

Fire officials said a tank of liquid nitrogen fell off a truck outside Thermo-Fisher Scientific.

There was some concern the tank might explode initially, but officials have since said it appears to be working properly.

But authorities are still on the scene keeping an eye on the situation.

