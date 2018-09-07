SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owners of six Bay Area adult and child day care facilities were charged with 59 counts Friday including human trafficking, wage theft, weapons and rape allegations uncovered during a year-long state investigation.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the investigation was launched after tips from employees of the Rainbow Bright company that operated residential care facilities in South San Francisco, Daly City and Pacifica.

Joshua, 42; Noel, 40; Gerlen, 38; and Carlina Gamos, 67, allegedly targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom were new to the United States, for labor exploitation.

“It was the workers who helped bring this case to light,” Becerra said. “It is the workers who are the greatest victims of Rainbow Bright and its operations. Most of the workers are Filipino immigrants.”

The attorney general estimated the number of workers exploited by the company over the past decade “could be in the hundreds.”

The immigrants were hired by Rainbow Bright to care for the adults and children. They forced to live in the facilities, Becerra said, to sleep on floors and in garages, were locked outside in the rain when the owners were not home, were crime victims and were held under the threat of being reported to federal immigration officials.

While serving the arrest warrants, state agents also seized 14 illegal assault weapons — three of were “ghost gun” rifles without serial numbers. A weapons investigation remains in process.