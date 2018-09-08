RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Two people were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a San Pablo Avenue barbershop, Richmond police said.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. after two men walked into The Fadeaway Barbershop at 12871 San Pablo Ave. and fired several shots, said police Lt. Matt Stonebraker. One man in the shop was hit by gunfire, and a second was injured by flying broken mirror glass, Stonebraker said.

Both men suffered moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect left the scene on foot; he was captured a short time later in the 3700 block of McBryde Avenue about three blocks from the barbershop. The second man left the barber shop scene in a car, and police were still searching for him tonight.

Stonebraker said the shooting is still under investigation, and it wasn’t known tonight what prompted the shooting.

