OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered near Oakland struck around 1:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 1.5 miles northeast of Oakland, according to John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS.

No injuries were reported. By 1:45 p.m., 377 people had gone to the USGS site and reported feeling the quake.

“People are going to feel the earthquake in the epicentral area and near it but you need something in the 4 (magnitude) area or larger range for it to cause injuries or damage,” Bellini said.

BART experienced a 10-15 minute slowdown because inspectors needed to look at the tracks to make sure the quake didn’t cause any damage, transit officials said.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

