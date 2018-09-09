  • KPIX 5On Air

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A deceased male body was pulled from the surf Sunday morning in the beach area below 800 Palmetto Avenue, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:27 a.m. on a report of a body that had washed up on the beach. The person has not yet been identified.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314, or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips can be submitted at the city of Pacifica website

