  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in Oakland late Saturday night, according to Oakland police.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Avenue and Salisbury Street, police said. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

No further information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s