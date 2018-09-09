OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in Oakland late Saturday night, according to Oakland police.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Avenue and Salisbury Street, police said. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

No further information was immediately available.

