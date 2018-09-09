SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara officers were involved in a shooting Sunday morning following stolen-car pursuit, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said in an e-mail. No San Jose officers were involved in the incident that occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Mayellen Avenue and Scott Street in San Jose.

The officer-involved shooting “occurred at the end of a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle,” Garcia said. No suspects are at large and no other injuries were reported.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

