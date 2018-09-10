SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An illegal indoor marijuana growing operation with in excess of 10,000 pot plants has been uncovered inside a South San Francisco warehouse, authorities announced Monday.

South San Francisco police said 51-year-old Chris Cameron and 59-year-old Robert Cummings were being held without bail on illegal cultivation charges.

Investigators said detectives were following up on a suspicious activity report near the 400 block of Cabot Road last Friday when they discovered the warehouse,

Cameron and Cummings were taken into custody at the warehouse and in access of 10,000 marijuana plants were seized.

“Agents believed the operation as a multi-million-dollar a year operation which had been operating for approximately two years,” South San Francisco police said in a press release.