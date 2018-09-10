Filed Under:Fire, Oakland, Rockridge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire was burning at a apartment building in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood Monday afternoon, a fire dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at 1:05 p.m. at 5825 Keith Ave., located near state Highway 24 and the Rockridge BART station.

The damage to the 3-story 8-unit building was considerable.

Crews worked to get the upper hand quickly on the fire to stop it from spreading to other buildings.

So far, no reports of injuries, and no estimates on damages.

