NAPA (CBS SF) – A cooling trend this week should help firefighters further contain the 2,490-acre Snell Fire burning in Napa County, Cal Fire officials said Monday morning.

The fire that began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in grassy oak woodlands near the Berryessa Estates community was 30 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. No structures have been damaged or destroyed, but 180 structures are threatened.

Cal Fire said 1,241 personnel are fighting the wildfire.

Evacuations are still in effect on the west side of Berryessa

Knoxville Road from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa county line, on Snell Valley Road and on all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates, Cal Fire officials said.

Evacuation centers have been established at the Pope Valley Farm Center at 5800 Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley and the fairgrounds at 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga.

Berryessa Knoxville Road from the Putah Creek Bridge north to the county line and Snell Valley Road at Butts Canyon Road remain closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

