SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California health officials confirmed Monday two deaths in state due to the West Nile virus — one each in Glenn County and Yuba County.

As of September 7, California Department of Public Health has reported 56 human cases of West Nile virus from 21 California counties this year.

“We are still in a peak period of West Nile virus transmission in the state so we urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said CDPH Director and State Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith in a prepared release.

Additionally, 422 dead birds from 18 counties have tested positive for WNV in 2018, and 1,606 mosquito samples from 28 counties have also tested positive for West Nile virus this year.

West Nile virus is influenced by many factors, including climate, the number and types of birds and mosquitoes in an area, and the level of immunity in birds. It is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The risk of serious illness to most people is low, health officials said, but less than one percent can develop serious neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

People 60 years of age and older and individuals with diabetes or hypertension have a higher chance of getting sick, and are more likely to develop complications.

CDPH recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites and WNV by practicing the “Three Ds”: