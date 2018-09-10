STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A Stockton woman who was traveling with her family on a Greyhound bus that was involved in a horrific fatal crash with a semi-truck in New Mexico has lost her infant daughter born prematurely after the accident, the family said Monday.

The family of Christy Westerdale — who gave birth to premature twins after suffering serious injuries in the crash — announced on their GOFUNDME page that one the babies died last Thursday.

“It is with heavy heart that I am letting you know our little Jordyn Rose passed away on 9/6/18. Please continue your prayers and blessings for the family. Christy, Joseph, Paityn and baby Joseph Wayne. We appreciate your kindness. Thank you.”

The newborn’s death brings the number of victims killed in the crash to nine.

Westerdale, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend and young 4-year-old daughter were on the bus Aug. 30, heading home to California when the crash occurred.

“They started their journey in Oklahoma in their van which broke down in Oklahoma City,” Westerdale’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Instead of trying to fix the van which was not in too good of shape we decided taking the Greyhound bus would be safer. So they boarded the bus to California.”

Westerdale’s longtime boyfriend, Joe Chandler, suffered severe bruising, but her daughter Paityn survived without any significant injuries.

“Christy Ann was knocked unconscious and when she awoke in the hospital she was alone and in severe pain,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Broken leg, smashed knee, broken elbow, separated pelvic and numerous cuts and lacerations.”

She also went into labor giving birth to Jordyn Rose and Joseph Wayne.