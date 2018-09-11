SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Hundreds of scientists, business leaders and political leaders will gather at Moscone Center on Wednesday for a three day climate change summit.

“Carbon pricing is here; all you need to do is do it. Create the mechanism,” said California governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday as he welcomed many visitors who wanted to learn more about global warming and what California was doing about it.

The call to action came after Governor Brown signed a landmark clean energy bill last week that mandates California become carbon-free by 2045.

Back in 2002, a state law mandating 20 percent green energy was passed, then in 2015, another law upped the requirement to 50 percent.

Now, the new goal is 60 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045.

“We’re not going to solve the problem of global warming without a lot of problems, without a lot of controversy, a lot of heartache. But we got to keep our eye on the ball and keep moving forward,” said Brown.

There’s concern that such a drastic shift in energy usage may deter businesses from coming to California, a state where manufacturers are already reportedly paying a 72 percent premium over the national rate for industrial rates.

“I think betting on technology is a concern for manufacturers who have to deal with the reality that we’re in today, and are making planning decisions further out,” said Michael Shaw of the California Manufacturers and Technology Association.

Brown said that around 20 percent of the state’s climate change strategy comes from the cap and trade program which gives economic incentives for companies to reduce green house gas emissions.

If successful, the new energy bill would make California the largest economy in the world to use 100 percent clean energy.

Starting Tuesday, Howard Street between 3rd and 4th Streets, which runs right past the summit’s venue, will be closed for the rest of September.